Victim escapes during attempted carjacking in Kitchener: police

Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway after a failed carjacking attempt in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

At around 5:15 a.m., police say officers were dispatched to the area around Heritage Drive and Lorraine Avenue after a robbery was called in.

Police say the victim was in their car, waiting for it to warm up, when they were approached by a stranger wearing a balaclava.

The suspect was then said to have opened the driver-side front door before grabbing the victim’s arm in an attempt to pull them from the vehicle.

The victim was able to escape the bandit’s clutches and drove off to safety.

Police say the suspect was last spotted running toward Keewatin Avenue.

Police described the suspect as five feet nine inches tall and around 25 to 35 years old. He was said to be dressed in a dark grey jacket with a hood and a black balaclava.

They are asking anyone with dashcam video or surveillance video in the area at the time of the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499.