Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim escapes during attempted carjacking in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo regional police say an investigation is underway after a failed carjacking attempt in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

At around 5:15 a.m., police say officers were dispatched to the area around Heritage Drive and Lorraine Avenue after a robbery was called in.

Police say the victim was in their car, waiting for it to warm up, when they were approached by a stranger wearing a balaclava.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The suspect was then said to have opened the driver-side front door before grabbing the victim’s arm in an attempt to pull them from the vehicle.

The victim was able to escape the bandit’s clutches and drove off to safety.

Trending Now

Police say the suspect was last spotted running toward Keewatin Avenue.

Police described the suspect as five feet nine inches tall and around 25 to 35 years old. He was said to be dressed in a dark grey jacket with a hood and a black balaclava.

Story continues below advertisement

They are asking anyone with dashcam video or surveillance video in the area at the time of the incident to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices