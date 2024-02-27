Menu

Crime

‘Serious assault’ in east end was stabbing, charges now laid: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
London, Ont., police are releasing more information about a serious assault more than a week after the incident, now described as a stabbing, took place.

Police first reported on Feb. 18 that officers and paramedics were called around 3:30 a.m. that day to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East to find a man who had been seriously injured.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that the man has since been released from hospital and that the victim and accused “were known to each other.”

As well, police are describing the incident as a stabbing and say charges have been laid.

A 25-year-old London man is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

