London, Ont. police crime unit investigating serious assault in east end

London, Ont., police say its major crime unit is investigating an assault that took place in the city’s east end.

Police say officers and paramedics were called around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Commissioners Road East.

A man was seriously injured during an alleged altercation, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).