West Kelowna city hall costs continue to climb

The cost of West Kelowna’s city hall project continues to climb.

Once pegged at $18 million, the cost was set at $22.4 million in November 2023 and is now, just three months later, at $22.8 million.

That leaves the city at a “funding deficiency” of $399,000, according to a report from acting city manager Ron Mattiussi that will be discussed at a Tuesday night council meeting.

The budget shortfall is attributed to a $200,000 bill for civil works, a $75,000 bill for cladding and a $124,000 cost for delays.

“In terms of how to fund the identified funding deficiency, there are two funding sources with available funds at this time for Council’s future consideration,” the report to West Kelowna council reads.

That includes the provincial grant called the Growing Communities Fund and the operating surplus.

“The city team is also working hard to negotiate the best possible outcome for the project to reduce cost escalation,” Mattiussi wrote.

“At the conclusion of the project, a final report will be brought forward that will include project totals for council’s consideration of existing funding sources to ensure that no new tax increases result from the project.”

While costs are going up for the once-contentious project, so too is the amount of time until its doors open to the public.

The report indicates that weather, trade and consultant availability, material deliveries and other factors have slowed progress.

The biggest issue since the November update has been BC Hydro delays in bringing electricity to the site and building.

Currently, building construction is approximately 95 per cent complete, with outdoor site works at approximately 95 per cent complete. Matiussi said building occupancy is anticipated toward the end of March.

“This is not the timeline that the building will open for public service,” Mariussi said.

“This means that the building transitions from an active construction site to an asset facility with permitted occupants (e.g. staff) who would need to begin preparing the building to be fully functional to serve the public.”

Everything from the front counter to information technology and service desks to operating council chambers will need to become functional on all floors to serve building tenants and the public.

“Based on the updated construction and moving schedule, the first City Council Meeting is tracking to be held in May,” Matiussi wrote.

This will be West Kelowna’s first purpose-built city hall after 16 years of incorporation. Once the building is open, it will house West Kelowna city staff, the Okanagan Regional Library, an MLA office, an MP office, Service BC and ICBC.