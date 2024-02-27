Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One arrest made in connection with Pokémon card theft in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 27, 2024 10:26 am
1 min read
One arrest made in connection with Pokémon card theft in Guelph - image View image in full screen
Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they made an arrest after hundreds of dollars in Pokémon cards were stolen from a business.

The theft was reported Feb. 9 at a business on Stone Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators said a man and a woman put several boxes of trading cards in shopping bags and left the store.

Staff tried to stop them and followed the pair outside, where one of them allegedly dropped their phone while running to their car.

Trending Now

Staff took photos of both people.

A 35-year-old man from Ajax turned himself in on Friday.

The woman involved in the incident remains outstanding.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices