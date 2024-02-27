One arrest made in connection with Pokémon card theft in Guelph

Guelph police say they made an arrest after hundreds of dollars in Pokémon cards were stolen from a business.
The theft was reported Feb. 9 at a business on Stone Road.
Investigators said a man and a woman put several boxes of trading cards in shopping bags and left the store.
Staff tried to stop them and followed the pair outside, where one of them allegedly dropped their phone while running to their car.
Staff took photos of both people.
A 35-year-old man from Ajax turned himself in on Friday.
The woman involved in the incident remains outstanding.
