‘Significant rainfall’ expected in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, with risk of flooding

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, warning of lots of rain and wind mid-week.

“Significant rainfall and strong winds are expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall,” the weather statements said.

Total expected rainfall amounts for mainland Nova Scotia between Wednesday and Thursday are in the 30 to 50 millimetre range, with locally higher amounts near the tri-counties.

Central and eastern New Brunswick can expect 30 to 60 millimetres between Wednesday morning until Thursday mid-day, with 70 to 100 millimetres over southern New Brunswick and locally higher amounts possible, especially along the Fundy Coast.

The rain is expected to be accompanied by wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, and gusts up to 100 km/h along exposed coastlines and the Fundy Coast.

“Similar storms in the past have caused travel delays and hazardous driving conditions, and road shoulder erosion and washouts. Significant snowmelt and runoff may occur,” Environment Canada said.

“Be sure to clear storm drains and gutters of ice and other debris. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Utility outages are possible.”

The statement also said temperatures are expected to fall below the freezing mark Thursday evening.