Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of man killed in CTrain collision goes public with private pain

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 7:48 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of man killed in CTrain collision goes public with private pain'
Family of man killed in CTrain collision goes public with private pain
New and heartbreaking details revealed about the man who lost his life after being hit by a CTrain on Wednesday. There was a brief interaction seconds before he died. His family is going public to explain why it happened. Jill Croteau reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a man struck and killed by a CTrain last week wanted to bring some clarity to what happened that day.

Last Wednesday, 48-year-old Sean Mackidd pulled over to help strangers after their vehicle stalled out in between the train tracks on Memorial Drive.

MacKidd’s sister, Krista Pardoe, said while they were estranged, he was a strong man who struggled most of his life.

Sean Mackidd View image in full screen
Sean Mackidd. Courtesy: Mackidd family

“I wanted people to know who he was and why he did the things he did that day,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mackidd tried to assist Beverly Smith by offering to move her car out of traffic. But her brother, Sterling Smith, who was in the passenger seat, felt it was too dangerous and refused.

Beverly and Sterling Smith View image in full screen
Beverly and Sterling Smith. Jill Croteau

“He wanted me to move and my back end would have been over the train tracks and my brother came and said: ‘No!'” Beverly recalled.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The siblings say Mackidd got angry and sped off without realizing he was driving into the path of an oncoming CTrain.

“He was so upset, he got into his vehicle in such a huff, he wasn’t hearing the bells and whistles and got in and hit the gas and took off. He didn’t see the train,” Sterling said.

Click to play video: 'Calgary family reads heartfelt statement about man killed in CTrain collision'
Calgary family reads heartfelt statement about man killed in CTrain collision

Pardoe said his intention was to help the stranded motorist but he was impulsive.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, because of a brain injury in his late teens, he was left forever altered and not always thinking rationally,” Pardoe explained. “I honestly think he was confused and he didn’t understand what he was doing.”

“I can only imagine what those last moments were like for him.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I can only imagine what those last moments were like for him."

“He didn’t have much but would give whatever he had if it meant he could help someone else. On Wednesday morning, he did just that,” Pardoe said.

Anne MacKidd, Sean’s mother, with his sister Krista Pardoe and his stepmom Janet Mackidd. View image in full screen
Anne MacKidd, Sean’s mother, with his sister Krista Pardoe and his stepmom Janet Mackidd. Jill Croteau

Mackidd’s family wanted to thank the first responders for trying to save his life, as well as expressing their empathy for the CTrain driver.

“My heart breaks for you. I know this is something nobody should experience. This will change your life, so please know we hold no ill feelings towards you,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Pardoe also apologized to the Smith siblings for being on the receiving end of a heated exchange.

“Please know this was not your fault,” she said. “We can only imagine how traumatizing this whole experience has been for you.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Please know this was not your fault," she said. "We can only imagine how traumatizing this whole experience has been for you."

Mackidd’s loved ones say he was living in his car and was trying to turn his life around, had dreams of building tiny homes for the unhoused and was working to try and make that a reality.

They say he was also making amends for his past mistakes, including a meeting with his mom.

“He said: ‘Life is so precious and I don’t know how much time I have left with you and I want to see you.’ He was supposed to be meeting her for coffee later that day,” Pardoe said.

“This tragedy has brought our once-broken family together again and I can only hope we can heal these wounds that have separated us for a very long time,” Pardoe said.

Click to play video: 'Eyewitnesses to CTrain crash explain interaction with deceased driver moments before collision'
Eyewitnesses to CTrain crash explain interaction with deceased driver moments before collision
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices