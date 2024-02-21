Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash involving CTrain and vehicle shuts down part of eastbound Memorial Drive in Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 11:10 am
1 min read
Calgary police said a crash has shut down eastbound Memorial Drive at St. George's Drive on Wednesday morning. It appeared that Deerfoot Trail was also impacted in the area of the crash but police did not mention any traffic disruptions there. View image in full screen
Calgary police said a crash has shut down eastbound Memorial Drive at St. George's Drive on Wednesday morning. It appeared that Deerfoot Trail was also impacted in the area of the crash but police did not mention any traffic disruptions there. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A collision involving a CTrain and another vehicle shut down the eastbound lanes of a major thoroughfare in northeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.

Police told Global News that officers were called to what they believe may be a “life-altering” collision at about 8:20 a.m.

They said the crash has shut down eastbound Memorial Drive at St. George’s Drive. It appeared that Deerfoot Trail was also impacted in the area of the crash but police did not mention any traffic disruptions there.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police did not have further details about any injuries or what happened. A spokesperson for Calgary Transit told Global News all questions should be directed to the Calgary Police Service.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Calgary CTrain line reopens after closure for Stampede station construction'
Calgary CTrain line reopens after closure for Stampede station construction
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices