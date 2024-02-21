Crash involving CTrain and vehicle shuts down part of eastbound Memorial Drive in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A collision involving a CTrain and another vehicle shut down the eastbound lanes of a major thoroughfare in northeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.

Police told Global News that officers were called to what they believe may be a “life-altering” collision at about 8:20 a.m.

They said the crash has shut down eastbound Memorial Drive at St. George’s Drive. It appeared that Deerfoot Trail was also impacted in the area of the crash but police did not mention any traffic disruptions there.

Police did not have further details about any injuries or what happened. A spokesperson for Calgary Transit told Global News all questions should be directed to the Calgary Police Service.

More to come…