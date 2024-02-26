HSC’s ‘Champion Child’ raises $34,000 for Children’s Hospital

A 10-year-old from Winkler, Man., is wrapping up a year of raising money for the HSC Children’s Hospital with a $34,000 donation.

Pacey Wall, the hospital’s Champion Child for 2023, presented both the Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba (CHIRM) with cheques for $17,000 at a ceremony at HSC on Tuesday. The money will go toward purchasing equipment for the hospital’s pediatric surgical department and emergency care research.

Wall lives with intestinal failure and has had more than 35 surgeries at the Children’s Hospital. He spent the past year acting as an ambassador for the hospital and raising money through raffles, auctions and speaking at public events. He also participated in a partnership with the Winkler Flyers hockey team and a race at Victory Lanes Speedway, and raised funds through custom shirts and sweaters created by his mother.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“I remember when my parents told me that my goal was to raise $10,000 in 2023,” Wall said. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’ll raise 30 grand.’ They told me, ‘Be realistic.’ Apparently, I was being realistic.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wall juggled the events as he was in and out of the hospital for treatment. He attended more than 40 events over the course of the year to share his story and promote the research being done by the Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“I have spent hundreds of days and nights at Children’s Hospital and whenever I’m there the surgeons, doctors, nurses and child life specialists take the very best care of me,” Wall said. “I want to make sure all kids get all the care they need to have better futures.”

At the ceremony, representatives from hospital congratulated Wall on his fundraising achievements and praised his dedication.

“Your positive attitude is something I will always remember,” said Stephano Grande, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. “Despite all the challenges we’ve gone through throughout the whole year, you’ve come to our events and you’ve just nailed it every single time. So thank you, Pacey, for who you are.”

“Pacey’s family knows firsthand how important acute care is, and we’re so thankful he has chosen to help other kids through research.” Terry Klassen, CEO and scientific director of CHIRM, added in a statement. “Pacey’s gift will create meaningful change for children who need emergency care.”

Wall’s year-long tenure as the hospital’s Champion Child will end in March. The 2024 Champion Child will be announced on social media on March 14.