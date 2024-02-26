Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bombers sign U.S. receiver K.J. Hill

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 2:23 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed a U.S. college football standout.

The club announced Monday that it has agreed to terms with receiver K.J. Hill, winner of three consecutive Big Ten championships with Ohio State between 2017 and 2019.

Hill is also the university’s all-time record-holder for receptions, and tied another school record when he recorded a reception in 48 straight games.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Hill, 26, a native of Little Rock, Ark., was drafted 220th overall in the 2020 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

 

More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices