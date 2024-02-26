Bombers sign U.S. receiver K.J. Hill

See more sharing options

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed a U.S. college football standout.

The club announced Monday that it has agreed to terms with receiver K.J. Hill, winner of three consecutive Big Ten championships with Ohio State between 2017 and 2019.

Hill is also the university’s all-time record-holder for receptions, and tied another school record when he recorded a reception in 48 straight games.

Hill, 26, a native of Little Rock, Ark., was drafted 220th overall in the 2020 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.