B.C. government to announce measures to address housing speculation

B.C.’s premier and housing minister are holding an event on Monday to discuss measures to tackle housing speculation.

This comes shortly after the government announced a new home-flipping tax in this year’s budget.

The measure will put a 20 per cent tax on profits for homes sold within the first year of purchase, sliding to zero per cent over the second year.

The province also recently expanded its speculation and vacancy tax to 13 more municipalities, including Kamloops, Penticton and Vernon.

The tax is already in place across Metro Vancouver, the Capital Regional District and Kelowna.

“There is a housing crisis across the country and it is creating economic challenges, including people feeling pushed out of their communities and labour shortages,” said Finance Minister Katrine Conroy in a statement last November.

