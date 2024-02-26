Menu

Politics

B.C. government to announce measures to address housing speculation

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
Finance Minister Katrine Conroy announced on Thur., Feb. 22, 2024, during this year’s budget, a new house-flipping tax. The tax will be applied to profit on homes sold within two years of purchase.
B.C.’s premier and housing minister are holding an event on Monday to discuss measures to tackle housing speculation.

This comes shortly after the government announced a new home-flipping tax in this year’s budget.

The measure will put a 20 per cent tax on profits for homes sold within the first year of purchase, sliding to zero per cent over the second year.

The province also recently expanded its speculation and vacancy tax to 13 more municipalities, including Kamloops, Penticton and Vernon.

The tax is already in place across Metro Vancouver, the Capital Regional District and Kelowna.

“There is a housing crisis across the country and it is creating economic challenges, including people feeling pushed out of their communities and labour shortages,” said Finance Minister Katrine Conroy in a statement last November.

More to come

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

