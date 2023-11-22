Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. expanding speculation tax to Kamloops, Parksville, 11 other municipalities

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'NDP government introduces speculation tax legislation'
NDP government introduces speculation tax legislation
The NDP government has introduced its controversial legislation that would impose a speculation tax on some properties. Keith Baldrey has the details – Oct 16, 2018
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. government is expanding the province’s Speculation and Vacancy Tax to include 13 new municipalities.

The tax will now apply to empty homes in Vernon, Coldstream, Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country, Peachland, Courtney, Comox, Cumberland, Parksville, Qualicum Beach, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

The tax is already in place across Metro Vancouver, the Capital Regional District and Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'Salt Spring Island community groups outraged at being excluded from speculation and vacancy tax'
Salt Spring Island community groups outraged at being excluded from speculation and vacancy tax

“There is a housing crisis across the country and it is creating economic challenges, including people feeling pushed out of their communities and labour shortages,” Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“With so many people struggling to find secure housing, we have to keep taking action – we can’t afford to pull back. The speculation tax is one of the ways we can help increase affordable housing options for people and communities.”

The province continues to exempt some areas, including Whistler, Tofino, the Sunshine Coast and the Gulf Islands.

An independent review released in 2022 found that the tax had helped deliver more than 20,000 homes in Metro Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'Province expands speculation and vacancy tax to include more B.C. municipalities'
Province expands speculation and vacancy tax to include more B.C. municipalities

The report recommended government consider phasing in an expansion of the speculation tax to additional communities.

Residential property owners in the new communities will need to submit a declaration in January 2025 for the first time, based on how they used their property in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Home owners are exempt from the tax if they are living in the home as a primary residence or renting the home out to long-term tenants. There are also special health-related exemptions.

Trending Now

Delaying the implementation of the new policy to 2025 gives owners in the new areas time to decide how to meet exemption requirements before it takes effect.

Click to play video: 'Richmond man says he’s being unfairly charged B.C. speculation tax'
Richmond man says he’s being unfairly charged B.C. speculation tax

More than 99 per cent of people living in B.C. are exempt from paying the tax, the province says.

“There’s something wrong when people are buying up investment homes and keeping them empty while others are living in vehicles and can’t find housing,” Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said.

“Homes are meant to be lived in by people in our communities, not used for speculation.”

Story continues below advertisement

With the addition of these 13 communities, the tax will apply to a total of 59 communities.

Since 2018, the province has raised more than $313 million through the tax, which is directed to affordable housing in regional districts where the Speculation and Vacancy Tax is applied.

“Like other communities across B.C., we are facing a housing crisis in North Cowichan with home prices increasingly out of reach for many working families and a rental vacancy rate close to zero per cent,” North Cowichan mayor Rob Douglas said.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices