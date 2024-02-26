Woman in hospital and man arrested after stabbing in Montreal north

A 46-year-old woman is recovering in hospital and a man was arrested after an alleged assault in Montreal north early Monday.
According to police, the woman was spotted by on duty officers asking for help, while walking on the sidewalk toward the police station on Henri-Bourassa Est Boulevard, just after midnight Monday.
The woman was described by Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc as “seriously injured with stab wounds to the upper body.”
According to information collected by the police, the woman had previously been attacked in an apartment building on Avenue Gervais, less than a kilometre away from the police station.
After a search by police in the area, a 38-year-old male suspect was arrested.
It remains unclear how the man entered the apartment. There were no signs of forced entry, according to Dubuc.
Police confirm the victim and the man were involved romantically in the past.
A security perimeter was erected at the scene where the attack was allegedly committed Monday.
