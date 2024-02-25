Homicide investigation underway in Sicamous, B.C.

An investigation is underway in Sicamous, B.C. after a deceased male with gunshot wounds was discovered in the parking lot of a hotel.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Sicamous RCMP received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel located at 806 Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous.

When officers arrived, police located the deceased. The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit (SED MCU) has been called in to investigate, and after speaking with nearby witnesses and collecting evidence, the death has been deemed a homicide.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated, targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart.

“This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved.”

SED MCU investigators have identified a distinct looking, black, Mercedes G-Wagon seen leaving the area of the hotel, last known to be heading westbound on the Trans-Canada Hwy. The RCMP are urging anyone who may have seen this vehicle around Sicamous on the day of the shooting to contact them.

“In investigations like this, early tips and information from the public can be crucial,” added Staff Sgt. Smart. “We are reaching out to the public and asking them to please provide us with any video surveillance, cellphone or dash-cam footage in the Sicamous area from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm on February 24, 2024.”

Police say that residents and visitors alike in Sicamous can expect to see a heightened police presence as major crime investigators utilize a number of support units to assist in the investigation.