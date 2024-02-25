Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Homicide investigation underway in Sicamous, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 5:46 pm
1 min read
An investigation is underway in Sicamous, B.C. after a deceased male with gunshot wounds was discovered in the parking lot of a hotel. View image in full screen
An investigation is underway in Sicamous, B.C. after a deceased male with gunshot wounds was discovered in the parking lot of a hotel. Global News, Victoria Femia
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An investigation is underway in Sicamous, B.C. after a deceased male with gunshot wounds was discovered in the parking lot of a hotel.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Sicamous RCMP received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel located at 806 Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous.

When officers arrived, police located the deceased. The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit (SED MCU) has been called in to investigate, and after speaking with nearby witnesses and collecting evidence, the death has been deemed a homicide.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated, targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart.

Click to play video: 'Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated'
Brazen shootings and how they’re investigated

“This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

SED MCU investigators have identified a distinct looking, black, Mercedes G-Wagon seen leaving the area of the hotel, last known to be heading westbound on the Trans-Canada Hwy. The RCMP are urging anyone who may have seen this vehicle around Sicamous on the day of the shooting to contact them.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“In investigations like this, early tips and information from the public can be crucial,” added Staff Sgt. Smart. “We are reaching out to the public and asking them to please provide us with any video surveillance, cellphone or dash-cam footage in the Sicamous area from 7:00 am until 5:00 pm on February 24, 2024.”

Police say that residents and visitors alike in Sicamous can expect to see a heightened police presence as major crime investigators utilize a number of support units to assist in the investigation.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices