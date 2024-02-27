Menu

Sports

Alberta Special Olympics bowler preparing for stiff competition

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 7:45 am
1 min read
'A champion by heart': Special Olympic bowling athlete prepares for stiff competition
WATCH: As Special Olympic athletes hone their skills in the leadup to the Winter Games, the nerves and excitement are building. That includes at the Bowling Depot, where five-pin professionals from across the country are ready to roll. Sarah Offin gets a lesson from one of the athletes in smack talk, support and finding your inner calm.
Lori Cornwell is ready to throw down. The Team Alberta 5-pin bowling athlete practices once a week, preparing for what could be a highlight in her sporting career.

“My nerves are coming because I have not been sleeping very good,” said Cornwell.

With pin-splitting professionals descending on her hometown, she knows a fraction of an inch can win games.

And after 10 years in the sport, she’s happy to pass on tips and tricks to teammates and competitors.

“I’m so excited to go on this journey with my teammates and my amazing coaches … to go up and welcome all of the teams coming from Canada as well as my other teammates from Alberta,” said Cornwell.

Calgary-area Special Olympians defend national championship: 'It's just going to be crazy!'

It’s an attitude her coach, also a parent of a special Olympian, has fostered.

“Meeting people is very important and having fun is very important and if you come home with a medal, that’s amazing,” said Corinna Cayer.

And camaraderie is a skill Cornwell is ready to put into practice.

“You may have made a mistake, but guess what? Try again,” coached Cornwell. “Let’s do this. We can do this. We got this far.”

The balls start rolling Wednesday through Friday for finals. Medal ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday.

Corwell is ready to share her passion for sport and her winning attitude.

“If you get out there and you don’t succeed, you got out there and tried your best. And that’s all that counts. If you come home with no medal, deep down you’re a champion by heart and dedication.”

Special Olympics Canada needs volunteers ahead of Winter Games in Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

