Manitoba bowling team rolling into Special Olympics in Calgary

A team of Manitobans are heading to Calgary to strike out — but that’s exactly what the Special Olympic bowlers are looking for as they head west for a national five-pin competition.

Jerry Jackson, a seasoned bowler and Team Manitoba athlete, says he’s ready to roll.

“Everyone likes to cheer for this one. So just let me know and I’ll be the first one up there,” he said, throwing gratitude to everyone supporting the games, and his older brother.

The team’s head coach, Melissa Perron, said getting to Calgary is a huge accomplishment that comes down to hard work.

“There’s a lot of training going into that. In addition to a year bowling, there’s some strength, conditioning, bowling practice and other training,” she said, adding she’s proud of the work her team has put in.

“I’m feeling so honoured and grateful to be the head coach of a wonderful five-pin bowling team that’s going to represent Manitoba. There’s no way that I can describe it other than just pure joy.”

Even if the athletes walk away medal-less, Perron says they’ll be crowned with lasting memories.

“They’re competing, but it’s very friendly. They’re building some new friends. They’re coming out of their shell. (For) some of them, it’s their first time competing at a national level, so to have made it part of the team, it just makes them shine,” she said.

The games start on Feb. 27 and will last until March 2 and will host more than 1,200 athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff, and 1,500 volunteers.

Perron says the games can be livestreamed on the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Calgary 2024 website.