Traffic

Highway 97 near Summerland to undergo temporary closures for next 4 days

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 2:09 pm
1 min read
Rock blasting along Highway 97 in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
File photo of rock blasting along Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C. Global News
Motorists travelling between Kelowna and Penticton should expect temporary delays for the next four days.

From Friday to Monday, the troubled section of Highway 97 near Summerland will undergo more rock blasting closures, with traffic stoppages occurring regularly from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

AIMRoads, the highway contractor, says motorists should expect additional 15-minute closures outside that scheduled time.

The closed section will be between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

“The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times,” said AIMRoads, “and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.”

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

