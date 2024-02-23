Highway 97 near Summerland to undergo temporary closures for next 4 days

See more sharing options

Motorists travelling between Kelowna and Penticton should expect temporary delays for the next four days.

From Friday to Monday, the troubled section of Highway 97 near Summerland will undergo more rock blasting closures, with traffic stoppages occurring regularly from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

AIMRoads, the highway contractor, says motorists should expect additional 15-minute closures outside that scheduled time.

The closed section will be between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

“The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times,” said AIMRoads, “and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.”

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.