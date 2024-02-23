Menu

Crime

Two people face 21 charges after drug, firearm seizure in Calgary

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
2023: A year in review with Calgary’s police chief – Part 1
In the first part of our year end interview with Chief Constable Mark Neufeld, Global's Dallas Flexhaug talks to him about gun violence, the drug crisis, road rage, and mental health issues. – Dec 27, 2023
A man and a woman are facing a myriad of serious drug and weapons charges after police say they located cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded gun while executing a search warrant at a residence Monday.

A news release sent out Friday morning by Calgary police says they were tipped off last month about alleged drug trafficking happening at several locations in Calgary and neighboring rural communities.

The month-long investigation led to a search warrant on a home on the 3000 block of Sarcee Road S.W. Police say they arrested a man and a woman who were inside the home and seized numerous items including:

  • 1.1 kilograms of cocaine
  • 113 grams of crack cocaine
  • 477 grams of methamphetamine
  • 98 grams of fentanyl
  • 277 grams of psilocybin
  • 10 tabs of LSD
  • 121 grams of MDMA
  • Drug packaging
  • One loaded handgun
  • Five replica firearms
Anti-gang agency seizes weapons, vehicles, drugs in B.C. bust

Dana Christopher Sutherland, 40, and Alyssa Lee Beauchamp, 25, have been charged with 21 offences including seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and six counts of possession of a dangerous weapon. Their next court date is slated for March 4.

“We would like to thank the public for information that led to a significant number of drugs and dangerous weapons taken off the streets of Calgary,” said Insp. Keith Hurley of the Calgary Police Service District 2.

“Having the public’s help is invaluable to keeping our city safe.”

