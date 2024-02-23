Two people face 21 charges after drug, firearm seizure in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman are facing a myriad of serious drug and weapons charges after police say they located cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded gun while executing a search warrant at a residence Monday.

A news release sent out Friday morning by Calgary police says they were tipped off last month about alleged drug trafficking happening at several locations in Calgary and neighboring rural communities.

❌ Two charged after drug-trafficking investigation ❌ 1 man & 1 woman have been charged after a drug-trafficking investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than $85,000 in drugs, a loaded gun & 5 replica firearms. pic.twitter.com/vO35Fi0fh5 — Calgary Police Service – Seized (@YYCseized) February 23, 2024

The month-long investigation led to a search warrant on a home on the 3000 block of Sarcee Road S.W. Police say they arrested a man and a woman who were inside the home and seized numerous items including:

1.1 kilograms of cocaine

113 grams of crack cocaine

477 grams of methamphetamine

98 grams of fentanyl

277 grams of psilocybin

10 tabs of LSD

121 grams of MDMA

Drug packaging

One loaded handgun

Five replica firearms

Dana Christopher Sutherland, 40, and Alyssa Lee Beauchamp, 25, have been charged with 21 offences including seven counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and six counts of possession of a dangerous weapon. Their next court date is slated for March 4.

“We would like to thank the public for information that led to a significant number of drugs and dangerous weapons taken off the streets of Calgary,” said Insp. Keith Hurley of the Calgary Police Service District 2.

“Having the public’s help is invaluable to keeping our city safe.”