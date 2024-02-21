Fort Saskatchewan man charged after rifles, handguns, shotguns seized in INSET probe

Send this page to someone via email

A Fort Saskatchewan man has been charged with more than a dozen weapons-related offences following an investigation by the RCMP federal policing integrated national security enforcement team or INSET.

The man was arrested on Feb. 13, after INSET searched a home and a vehicle.

Police said they seized two prohibited automatic rifles, one prohibited semi-automatic rifle, one prohibited automatic handgun, one restricted handgun, two non-restricted semi-automatic rifles, one non-restricted shotgun, 33 prescribed prohibited magazines and four bayonets.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday morning that “several of the seized firearms were designed for military use and are prohibited due to their capabilities of discharging automatic fire.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Mark Alexander Peterson, 33, of Fort Saskatchewan, is charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized; two counts of weapons trafficking; possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition; and unsafe storage.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterson is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Fort Saskatchewan is a bedroom community of Edmonton, located about 15 kilometres northeast of the capital city.

INSET is made up of specially trained members of the RCMP and other law enforcement and national security partners. Its goal is to “track, deter, disrupt and prevent criminal activities of terrorist groups or individuals who pose a threat to Canada’s national security,” according to the RCMP’s website.