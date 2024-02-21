Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fort Saskatchewan man charged after rifles, handguns, shotguns seized in INSET probe

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
A 33-year-old Fort Saskatchewan man is facing more than a dozen weapons-related charges following an investigation by INSET. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old Fort Saskatchewan man is facing more than a dozen weapons-related charges following an investigation by INSET. Supplied by the RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Fort Saskatchewan man has been charged with more than a dozen weapons-related offences following an investigation by the RCMP federal policing integrated national security enforcement team or INSET.

The man was arrested on Feb. 13, after INSET searched a home and a vehicle.

Police said they seized two prohibited automatic rifles, one prohibited semi-automatic rifle, one prohibited automatic handgun, one restricted handgun, two non-restricted semi-automatic rifles, one non-restricted shotgun, 33 prescribed prohibited magazines and four bayonets.

RCMP said in a news release Wednesday morning that “several of the seized firearms were designed for military use and are prohibited due to their capabilities of discharging automatic fire.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Mark Alexander Peterson, 33, of Fort Saskatchewan, is charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized; two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized; two counts of weapons trafficking; possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition; and unsafe storage.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterson is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on Wednesday.

Fort Saskatchewan is a bedroom community of Edmonton, located about 15 kilometres northeast of the capital city.

Trending Now

INSET is made up of specially trained members of the RCMP and other law enforcement and national security partners. Its goal is to “track, deter, disrupt and prevent criminal activities of terrorist groups or individuals who pose a threat to Canada’s national security,” according to the RCMP’s website.

Click to play video: '4 children found living in alleged drug trafficking house in central Edmonton'
4 children found living in alleged drug trafficking house in central Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices