Illegal firearms seized in Canada-U.S. gun probe, largest in Ontario history

Ontario Provincial Police announced a record-breaking weapons seizure during a Thursday morning press conference in Orillia.

The joint investigation led by the provincial weapons enforcement unit and U.S. Homeland Security investigators has led to the seizure of 274 illegal firearms.

Of the 274, some 168 were seized in the United States and 106 in Ontario.

Police say this is the largest seizure of handguns and assault-style rifles in Ontario’s history.

More to come