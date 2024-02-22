Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Illegal firearms seized in Canada-U.S. gun probe, largest in Ontario history

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 10:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds invest $121M to combat auto theft and gun violence in Ontario'
Feds invest $121M to combat auto theft and gun violence in Ontario
RELATED - On Wednesday, Dominic LeBlanc, Federal Minister of Public Safety announced an investment of $121M to help prevent gun and gang violence, as well as auto thefts in Ontario. This funding is coming from a larger federal fund of $390M set aside by Ottawa in 2023 for the national through the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence program. – Jan 31, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police announced a record-breaking weapons seizure during a Thursday morning press conference in Orillia.

The joint investigation led by the provincial weapons enforcement unit and U.S. Homeland Security investigators has led to the seizure of 274 illegal firearms.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Of the 274, some 168 were seized in the United States and 106 in Ontario.

Trending Now

Police say this is the largest seizure of handguns and assault-style rifles in Ontario’s history.

More to come

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices