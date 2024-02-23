Alberta town’s residents vote in favour of bylaw that will see Pride crosswalk be removed

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Westlock, Alta., have voted in favour of prohibiting non-governmental flags from being flown on municipal flagpoles and the painting of town crosswalks in any other way than a traditional white-striped pattern.

The result of the plebiscite, which by law was automatically triggered by a petition brought forward to council in October 2023, means that the town’s Pride crosswalk will need to be removed.

The vote on Thursday was a close one, with 663 people voting in favour of the changes and 639 people voting against them, according to unofficial results posted by the town on Thursday night.

In a news release, Mayor Jon Kramer noted that town council did not support the bylaw because it “went against our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.”

“This plebiscite is binding, and as such, the bylaw does restrict how we are able to show this commitment,” he said “However, we will continue to find ways to embrace those in our community who need a helping hand, including marginalized groups.

“Equity is the reason we require wheelchair accessible parking; it is why we are developing an accessible playground; and yes, it is the reason we show support to marginalized groups like our local 2SLGBTQ+ community.

“That won’t stop, it will just take on a different form. We know the Town of Westlock is a welcoming community and that will not change.”

After the unofficial results of the vote were announced, some high-profile LGBTQ2 advocates in Alberta took to social media to respond.

“To Westlock’s 2SLGBTQ+ community: I’m so sorry. You may feel alone, but know that so many of us stand with you,” NDP MLA Janis Irwin posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “The fight for a safe, inclusive Alberta continues. We can’t back down. We won’t.

“And please folks, don’t paint all Westlock residents with the same brush. Being there for the crosswalk painting last year was one of the most incredible events I’ve been to as an MLA. So many people were organizing and pushing back against this bylaw. Sending them so much love.”

Kristopher Wells, the Canada Research Chair for the Public Understanding of Sexual and Gender Minority Youth at MacEwan University, also posted about the news on X.

“Smells like discrimination. Looks like discrimination. It is discrimination,” he tweeted. “I’d expect a court challenge on the way.

“You can’t single out the 2SLGBTQ+ community and call it neutrality. That’s a violation of human rights.”

The petition for the bylaw came to town council five months after a Pride crosswalk was painted in the town. The crosswalk was painted on June 27.

Stephanie Bakker helped organize the petition. In November she said the initiative was aimed at keeping town council “neutral” after plans were made to paint a crosswalk in Pride colours.

Over the summer, Bakker and the “Westlock Neutrality Team” gathered signatures from more than 700 residents, forcing town council to begin the process of adopting the proposed bylaw.

Global News reached out to Bakker and the Westlock Neutrality Team on Wednesday, a day ahead of the vote, but did not receive a response.

Under the Municipal Government Act, a petition for a new bylaw that has 10 per cent or more of the municipality’s residents’ names on it requires the municipal government to verify the petition and pass a first of three readings of the bylaw.

Westlock has a population of 4,802.

After giving the bylaw first reading, council was required either to proceed with the second and third readings of the bylaw or to take the decision to residents to vote on.

Now that the town’s residents have voted in favour of the bylaw, the town is required to implement it.

Westlock is located about 90 kilometres north of downtown Edmonton.

–with files from Caley Gibson, Global News