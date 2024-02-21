Westlock residents to vote on whether to ban Pride crosswalks, certain flags

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in a small Alberta town are getting set to vote on a bylaw that would restrict how crosswalks are painted and what types of flags could be flown in the town north of Edmonton.

Last year, the Town of Westlock received a petition advocating for the implementation of a “Crosswalk and Flagpole Bylaw.”

The proposed bylaw would only allow federal, provincial and municipal flags to be flown on flagpoles on Westlock municipal property. In addition, all crosswalks in the town would have to be the standard white-striped pattern. The town’s existing rainbow-coloured crosswalk would be removed.

The petition for the bylaw came to town council five months after a Pride crosswalk was painted in the town.

In November, Stephanie Bakker, a petition organizer, said the effort was to keep town council “neutral” after plans were made to paint one of the crosswalks in Pride colours.

Over the summer, Bakker and the “Westlock Neutrality Team” gathered signatures from more than 700 residents, forcing town council to begin the process of adopting the proposed bylaw.

Under the Municipal Government Act, a petition for a new bylaw that has 10 per cent or more of the municipality’s population on it requires the municipal government to verify the petition and pass a first of three readings of the bylaw.

Westlock has a population of 4,802.

After giving the bylaw first reading, council was required to either proceed with the second and third readings of the bylaw or take the decision to a municipal vote.

In November, deputy and acting mayor Murtaza Jamaly told Global News the Pride crosswalk received the support of town council. The crosswalk was painted on June 27.

The vote will happen on Thursday at Westlock & District Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westlock is locate about an hour’s drive north of Edmonton.

— with files from Adam Toy, Global News.

