Kelowna business owner disappointed with look of new homeless housing units

The latest phase of housing units for the homeless are currently in the process of being installed along Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., and one nearby business owner is speaking out about the look of the structures.

“First of all, they look ugly,” described owner of FireCraft, Abhinav Kanti.

“The first phase, which is near downtown, that looks nice, but when I look at this structure it doesn’t look very pleasing and it’s an eyesore.”

Kanti took over as the owner of FireCraft, a luxury fireplace shop, about a year and a half ago. He says he fears that the new housing units for those experiencing homelessness will not only have a negative impact on nearby businesses like his, but also on tourism.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I’m just thinking that when the tourists come, this is the lovely sight of Kelowna and that’s what they’re going to see — almost the first thing,” said Kanti.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m very concerned. I think the businesses will suffer, too.”

2:22 Tiny homes slated to be occupied mid February

Kanti says he already has concerns about potential thefts and break-ins, after several incidents in the past, leaving him unsure of how long he’ll be able to make things work at his current location.

“If push comes to shove, I’m on a lease, and I would be happy getting out if this doesn’t work out, but I would like to give it a chance,” said Kanti.

Other businesses, however, are not so cautiously optimistic. Shortly after the owners of Kelowna Floors heard that the empty lot next to their business would become housing for the homeless, they told Global News they packed up shop and relocated, however they were unavailable to speak on camera.

Meanwhile, the City of Kelowna has yet to announce the final site of where the remaining 60 temporary housing units will be placed.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the city for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.