Features

Kelowna business owner disappointed with look of new homeless housing units

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 7:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Businesses question new homeless housing units'
Businesses question new homeless housing units
WATCH: The latest phase of housing for those living without one is beginning to take shape in Kelowna, giving residents and nearby businesses a first look, but as Jayden Wasney reports businesses in the area say they were caught off guard when they saw what the finished product will look like.
The latest phase of housing units for the homeless are currently in the process of being installed along Highway 97 in Kelowna, B.C., and one nearby business owner is speaking out about the look of the structures.

“First of all, they look ugly,” described owner of FireCraft, Abhinav Kanti.

“The first phase, which is near downtown, that looks nice, but when I look at this structure it doesn’t look very pleasing and it’s an eyesore.”

Kanti took over as the owner of FireCraft, a luxury fireplace shop, about a year and a half ago. He says he fears that the new housing units for those experiencing homelessness will not only have a negative impact on nearby businesses like his, but also on tourism.

“I’m just thinking that when the tourists come, this is the lovely sight of Kelowna and that’s what they’re going to see — almost the first thing,” said Kanti.

“I’m very concerned. I think the businesses will suffer, too.”

Click to play video: 'Tiny homes slated to be occupied mid February'
Tiny homes slated to be occupied mid February
Kanti says he already has concerns about potential thefts and break-ins, after several incidents in the past, leaving him unsure of how long he’ll be able to make things work at his current location.

“If push comes to shove, I’m on a lease, and I would be happy getting out if this doesn’t work out, but I would like to give it a chance,” said Kanti.

Other businesses, however, are not so cautiously optimistic. Shortly after the owners of Kelowna Floors heard that the empty lot next to their business would become housing for the homeless, they told Global News they packed up shop and relocated, however they were unavailable to speak on camera.

Meanwhile, the City of Kelowna has yet to announce the final site of where the remaining 60 temporary housing units will be placed.

Global News reached out to the city for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

