RCMP arrest man in connection with firearm incident in Manitoba community

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after police were called to a report of a firearm incident in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Norway House RCMP were called to an incident involving a man carrying a firearm on Feb. 21, at approximately 7:35 a.m. Police said officers began patrolling the area.

After information was received that the suspect may be in residence, officials said occupants of the building were told to exit. The 29-year-old suspect also exited and was arrested without incident.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He faces several charges including the careless use of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of a rifle, ammunition, and a pellet gun. According to police, the rifle was confirmed to have been stolen from a residence in Norway House Cree Nation in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement