Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP arrest man in connection with firearm incident in Manitoba community

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 3:22 pm
1 min read
The Norway House RCMP arrested one person in connection to a firearm incident in the community, on Feb. 21, 2024. View image in full screen
The Norway House RCMP arrested one person in connection to a firearm incident in the community, on Feb. 21, 2024. Courtesy Norway House RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in custody after police were called to a report of a firearm incident in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Norway House RCMP were called to an incident involving a man carrying a firearm on Feb. 21, at approximately 7:35 a.m. Police said officers began patrolling the area.

After information was received that the suspect may be in residence, officials said occupants of the building were told to exit. The 29-year-old suspect also exited and was arrested without incident.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He faces several charges including the careless use of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of a rifle, ammunition, and a pellet gun. According to police, the rifle was confirmed to have been stolen from a residence in Norway House Cree Nation in 2021.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate hit and run after man found dead on Trans-Canada Highway'
RCMP investigate hit and run after man found dead on Trans-Canada Highway
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices