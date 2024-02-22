‘Significant rainfall,’ high winds expected for parts of N.S.

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, warning of a rainy weekend ahead.

“Significant rainfall and strong winds are expected,” the statement said, adding that similar storms in the past have caused pooling on roadways and localized flooding in some areas.

“The frozen ground has reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.”

A total rainfall of 25 to 55 millimetres is expected from Friday evening until Saturday evening, though locally higher amounts are possible.

The rain will also be accompanied by high winds, with maximum gusts of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour.

“Significant snowmelt and runoff may occur,” Environment Canada said. “Be sure to clear storm drains and gutters of ice and other debris.”