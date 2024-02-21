Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted after getting into wrong car: Toronto police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 5:51 pm
Toronto police have released images of the suspect they believe was involved in the sexual assault incident. View image in full screen
Toronto police have released images of the suspect they believe was involved in the sexual assault incident. TPS / Handout
A woman was sexually assaulted in Toronto after getting into a vehicle she mistook for her rideshare, police said.

According to responding officers, a call for a sexual assault incident in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive came in around noon on Feb. 19.

The day before, the victim entered a vehicle she thought was her rideshare near Yonge and Dundas Streets.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say the suspect sexually assaulted the victim before dropping her off at her residence at approximately 8 p.m.

The suspect then allegedly followed the victim, attempting to push his way into her home, officers said.

It was after this police say the suspect fled the area.

Officials said the suspect believed to be involved is described as a man between 35 and 45 years old, with a medium build and an unshaven face.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with a circular logo on the left arm, blue pants and brown hiking boots.

The vehicle allegedly used in the incident is a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla.

