Details emerge in botched Surrey jewelry store robbery that left man shot

New details are emerging about a terrifying armed robbery at a Surrey jewelry store that left one man seriously hurt.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Impact Plaza, near 152 Street and 101 Avenue.

The store’s manager, who Global News is identifying only as Maz for safety reasons, said the crew of robbers sent a fake customer in first, in order to get them through a set of double security doors.

“When she left, she managed to keep the doors open and they rushed in,” he said.

An employee, Maz’ business partner and her husband were inside the store at the time. Maz said the group of robbers appeared to be four men and one woman.

“They came in with a gun ready for shooting in their hands, so my partner’s husband, who happened to be here … he saw them coming in, he attacked them right away.”

A fight ensued, and the husband was shot, Maz said.

“He chased them out, and they shot him again,” he said. “He had four bullets in his legs. All within 30 seconds, in and out.”

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said the victim remains in hospital and is expected to survive.

“The suspect vehicle is in our custody, however, the search for suspects is continuing,” she said, adding police believe the vehicle was stolen.

Police have collected video from the store and neighbouring businesses, but Sangha said the assailants were wearing masks.

“It’s a business plaza where (there are) other businesses and there’s people walking around,” Sangha said. “At that time, businesses were closing so there were less pedestrians in the area, but this is a very concerning incident.”

Maz said this is the first time someone has attempted to rob the store, which has only been in business for a year.

He added that the injured displayed immense courage.

“His major objective was to protect his wife and our employee,” he said. “He was brave. He’s a hero.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.