20 years later: Montreal Expos’ final days subject of upcoming Netflix doc

The Montreal Expos may be long gone, but the story of how the much-loved team left the city will be the focus of an upcoming documentary.

Netflix announced the news in a brief release Wednesday, saying the film will delve into the setbacks that led to the Major League Baseball’s team exit from Canada and “how it continues to spark debate 20 years later.”

The Expos — also affectionately known as Nos Amours — first formed in 1969 and played in Montreal until 2004. In their last two seasons, they played 22 games per year in Puerto Rico.

The beloved club then moved to Washington in 2005 and became the Nationals, much to the chagrin of local fans.

In 2004, Québec's beloved Expos left Montreal. A new documentary coming to Netflix will explore the setbacks that led to the baseball team's departure and how it continues to spark debate 20 years later. pic.twitter.com/yCNXYBki23 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) February 21, 2024

There has been a push to bring professional baseball back, though the closest the city has come were a few well-attended Toronto Blue Jays pre-season games at the Olympic Stadium in recent years.

The Tampa Bay Rays also explored splitting half their season between Florida and Montreal. The proposal was officially shut down by the MLB in January 2022.

The Netflix documentary detailing the Expos’ rocky years and ultimately their departure doesn’t have a name yet, nor does it have a release date. Global News reached out to Netflix Canada, but a spokesperson said no one was available for interviews.

The American streaming giant noted it’s the first project to be given the go ahead in its recent partnership with Montreal-based production house Attraction.

“The Expos were the first MLB team outside of the U.S. and despite their departure from Montreal, they continue to have passionate fans to this day,” Attraction president Richard Speer said in a statement. “This film will tell the story of the team through the eyes of those who lived it.”

The announcement of the documentary may be scant on details, but it spread quickly on social media. Montreal’s tourism office called it “big news” for the team’s fans.

A Montreal Expos fan account shared the announcement in a few tweets, saying “everyone loves the Expos. Everyone.”

When the Expos Netflix doc gets the green light pic.twitter.com/fCm0VKzdlV — Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) February 21, 2024

Other Canadians weighed in, saying it’s not only locals who miss the team— but other fans across the country.

There are a lot of people in Montreal yes, but also across Canada, who dearly miss the @Montreal_Expos, myself included. #Expos https://t.co/7tnctDiqVX — JD Lagrange (@JD_Lagrange) February 21, 2024

— with files from The Canadian Press