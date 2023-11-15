Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Netflix signs first-look film project deal with Montreal’s Attraction

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2023 3:15 pm
A still image of Attraction’s production of “Mégantic,” a dramatization of the deadly Lac-Mégantic, Que. runaway train disaster which killed 47 people. View image in full screen
A still image of Attraction’s production of “Mégantic,” a dramatization of the deadly Lac-Mégantic, Que. runaway train disaster which killed 47 people. HO-Yan Turcotte/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Netflix plans to build up its library of Québécois programming under a new agreement with Montreal-based production house Attraction.

The U.S. streaming giant says it’s struck a first-look deal for French-language film projects that will be developed and produced by the Canadian company.

Attraction is a major film and TV producer in the Quebec market, creating numerous French-language TV series including Mégantic, a 2023 dramatization of the deadly Lac-Mégantic, Que., runaway train disaster which killed 47 people.

Click to play video: 'Tech news: Netflix is raising prices again'
Tech news: Netflix is raising prices again

Attraction’s president Richard Speer says the partnership with Netflix elevates Quebec content to the global stage and demonstrates the streaming company’s commitment to promoting local francophone talent.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes a day after the Liberal government released its final policy direction for the Online Streaming Act, setting the stage for new Canadian content requirements for digital entertainment giants such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Bill C-11: The future of broadcasting and streaming in Canada'
Bill C-11: The future of broadcasting and streaming in Canada

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission will now be tasked with a multi-year project of first creating the regulations — which will be formed after public consultations around the definitions of Canadian content — before mapping out how the new rules might apply to streaming companies.

More on Entertainment
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices