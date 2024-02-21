Menu

Crime

Woman charged with murder after man dies following assault in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Martin Gerrard, 60, has died following an assault in Toronto last month. View image in full screen
Martin Gerrard, 60, has died following an assault in Toronto last month. Handout / Toronto Police
A woman has been charged with murder after a man died following an assault in Toronto last month.

Toronto police said the assault was reported in the Jones and Danforth avenues area in the city’s east end at around 12:10 a.m. on Jan. 23.

There had been an argument inside of a residential building between the victim and a suspect that turned physical and the victim was attacked, police said.

Police said the suspect used “a weapon of opportunity” during the incident.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Toronto resident Martin Gerrard, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

On Sunday, Gerrard died.

Police said that 35-year-old Toronto resident Deanna Charrion has now been charged with second-degree murder.

She was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said, but didn’t provide information on the nature of their relationship.

