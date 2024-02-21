Menu

U.S. News

7-year-old girl dead after hole she dug on Florida beach collapses

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 11:19 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Young girl dies after hole she dug at Florida beach collapses'
Young girl dies after hole she dug at Florida beach collapses
A young girl died after a hole she dug at a Florida beach collapsed, pulling her underneath the surface of the sand. Her brother, who was also pulled into the hole, survived the incident.
A young girl has died after a day of fun at a beach in South Florida turned into tragedy.

The seven-year-old girl was digging a hole at the beach with her brother when the hole suddenly collapsed and pulled them underneath the sand.

The girl was completely buried in the sand underneath her older brother, 8, who was buried up to his chest. The hole was about 1.8 metres (about six feet) deep when it collapsed.

Emergency workers were called and responded to the beach area outside the High Noon Resort Hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. In the meantime, a group of about 20 Good Samaritans frantically tried to dig the kids out.

Aerial image of a sand hole that suddenly collapsed and pulled two young children in. View image in full screen
Aerial image of a sand hole that suddenly collapsed and pulled two young children in. Global News

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue used support boards to keep more sand from collapsing in as they used shovels to dig the children out, spokesperson Sandra King said. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the two were buried.

When firefighters reached the girl, they found she had no pulse. She was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where she was pronounced dead.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We were conducting life-saving techniques to try to bring her pulse back, and it never did recover,” King told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

A pail rests next to caution tape on a beach in south Florida where a 7-year-old girl died after being buried in sand. View image in full screen
A pail rests next to caution tape on a beach in South Florida where a seven-year-old girl died after being buried in sand. Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

The eight-year-old boy was also rushed to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Images taken from news helicopters showed the area around the sand hole cordoned off with cones and yellow police tape.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Investigators on the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla., take photos of the scene of a sand collapse on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. View image in full screen
Investigators on the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla., take photos of the scene of a sand collapse on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. A young girl was buried in sand and died Tuesday when a deep hole she was digging with a little boy collapsed on them both at a South Florida beach, authorities said. Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

This isn’t the first time collapsing sand has claimed lives.

In May 2022, an 18-year-old died and his 17-year-old sister was injured after the hole the pair were digging at a New Jersey beach collapsed in on them.

Three months later, a 35-year-old man from Florida died when a sand dune collapsed on him while he was recording a video of the sunrise.

Click to play video: '18-year-old killed, sister injured after sand pit they were digging collapses along Jersey Shore'
18-year-old killed, sister injured after sand pit they were digging collapses along Jersey Shore
