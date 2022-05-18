Menu

18-year-old dead, sister rescued in New Jersey after sand collapsed, trapping them underground

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 12:48 pm
Click to play video: '18-year-old killed, sister injured after sand pit they were digging collapses along Jersey Shore' 18-year-old killed, sister injured after sand pit they were digging collapses along Jersey Shore
WARNING: Video contains content which some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. Levy Caverly, 18, was killed and his 17-year-old sister was injured Tuesday after a hole they were digging in the sand along the Jersey Shore collapsed on them.

An 18-year-old man has died and his 17-year-old sister was rescued after a hole the pair were digging at a New Jersey beach collapsed in on them.

Police said that Levy Caverley died shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday due to the accident.

His sister was also trapped but was rescued and treated at the scene near Toms River on the Jersey Shore.

Authorities said that siblings had been digging a large hole in the sand when it collapsed, trapping them underneath.

The pair were visiting from Maine with their family.

Aerial footage showed more than a dozen first responders on the scene, with many using boards and buckets to dig for Caverley beneath the sand. Emergency crews from neighbouring towns also assisted in the rescue effort.

Caverly’s father described him as a “tech nut” who was interested in computer programming. He was active in his church’s worship team and played drums in a young adult worship band.

“Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought,” his father, Todd Caverly, said, according to ABC News.

On Saturday in a similar incident, a 13-year-old boy from Utah was digging a tunnel into a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when the sand collapsed around him.

Authorities said that he died from his injuries a day later.

