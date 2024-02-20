Menu

Crime

Driver busted speeding in North Vancouver bus lane fined $1,500

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 10:59 pm
1 min read
RCMP say this driver was hit with a $1,500 after being caught speeding in a North Vancouver bus lane last October. View image in full screen
RCMP say this driver was hit with a $1,500 after being caught speeding in a North Vancouver bus lane last October. North Vancouver RCMP
A driver caught speeding in a North Vancouver bus lane has been slapped with a $1,500 fine.

In a Tuesday media release, North Vancouver RMCP said the man pleaded guilty to careless driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The incident happened on Oct. 6, 2023, when a North Vancouver RCMP officer on a motorbike spotted the driver of a white Ford-F150 speeding in the red-painted bus lane on Main Street towards the Ironworkers Memorial bridge.

Click to play video: 'Highway crash in Burnaby kills 1, sends several to hospital'
Highway crash in Burnaby kills 1, sends several to hospital

The driver was ticketed at the scene, and pleaded guilty to the offence on Feb. 14.

“The RCMP uses a number of different tools and types of vehicles to conduct traffic enforcement in high crash locations,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release.

“In this instance, we received numerous complaints of drivers using the bus lane on Main Street to cut through traffic congestion and utilized a Police motorcycle to conduct enforcement. A Police motorcycle gives officers the ability to be more discreet and react quickly to any motorists contravening the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Along with the fine, the driver was also hit with three penalty points on their licence.

