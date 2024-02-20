Menu

Single-motor vehicle accident claims life of man visiting B.C.: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 8:09 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
A Texas man visiting his brother in B.C. died in a car accident during the Family Day weekend.

On Saturday night, Nelson RCMP say they received a report just before midnight of a missing motorist, a 37-year-old man from El Paso.

According to police, the man and his wife were staying in the community of South Slocan and he left to visit his brother in nearby Nelson, about a 20-minute drive east on Highway 3A/6.

RCMP say the man was reported missing by his wife, and “when the man did not return to South Slocan, his brother called Nelson RCMP.”

On Sunday morning, just before 8 a.m., a friend of the man contacted police, saying the missing motorist had been involved in a single-vehicle accident.

Police say along the 5000 block of Highway 3A/6, a 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser was spotted 60 to 70 metres down an embankment, with the man having been ejected from the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

“Emergency services arrived on scene and the male was pronounced deceased,” said RCMP.

“The BC Coroner Service was notified and there was no indication drugs and alcohol were involved.”

