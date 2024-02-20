Police hunting for suspect after security guard killed in downtown Edmonton parkade

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard after an altercation at a downtown Edmonton parkade Tuesday morning.

At about 5:50 a.m., police were called to a parkade in the area of 101st Street and 102nd Avenue. Police said a man was fighting with security in the parkade.

When officers arrived, the security guard was in medical distress. Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect has not been caught.

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section has now taken over the investigation, which includes combing through surveillance video from the area as “the suspect is still outstanding,” according to police.

Police have not released any information about the victim. A spokesperson with the EPS said police do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Edmonton police are asking anyone with information about the events leading up to the incident to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.