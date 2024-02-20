Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police hunting for suspect after security guard killed in downtown Edmonton parkade

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police shoulder badge View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard after an altercation at a downtown Edmonton parkade Tuesday morning.

At about 5:50 a.m., police were called to a parkade in the area of 101st Street and 102nd Avenue. Police said a man was fighting with security in the parkade.

When officers arrived, the security guard was in medical distress. Paramedics treated the man and took him to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect has not been caught.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide section has now taken over the investigation, which includes combing through surveillance video from the area as “the suspect is still outstanding,” according to police.

Police have not released any information about the victim. A spokesperson with the EPS said police do not believe the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

Edmonton police are asking anyone with information about the events leading up to the incident to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton'
Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices