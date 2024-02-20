Menu

Fire

Airdrie home destroyed by early morning fire

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
Early morning fire destroys Airdrie home
WATCH ABOVE: An early morning fire in Airdrie has destroyed a home. Meghan Cobb reports.
A home in Airdrie, Alta., was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews from the Airdrie and Rocky View fire departments were called to the home in the Luxstone neighbourhood around 4:50 a.m.

Officials with the Airdrie Fire Department said four people were home when the fire broke out: two adults and two children. They were able to safely make it out of the house. All four were assessed at the scene by EMS for possible smoke inhalation.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes. A truck and trailer parked in the driveway were also damaged in the blaze.

Members of the community are already stepping up to help the family, with many people dropping by with clothing and other needed supplies.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family with unexpected costs before their insurance kicks in.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

