Dozens of charges laid following investigation by Winnipeg police in multiple break-ins

A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with over a dozen break and enters in Winnipeg, according to local police.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service began investigating the break-ins in October last year. Officials said the incidents occurred in the South Pembina area, resulting in the theft of over $15,000 worth of property.

The incidents, police said, resulted in residential garages and vehicles being broken into. Eight vehicles were stolen and recovered from the properties. Tools, cash and clothing were also stolen. Police added that two attempted thefts of vehicles resulted in defeated ignitions.

An apartment complex on Dalhousie Drive with more than 100 tenant mailboxes was also broken into on nine separate occasions, police said. The incident also resulted in the theft of mail containing credit cards and cheques. The cards were then used to make various purchases, according to police.

Repairs of the mailboxes cost approximately $80,000, noted officials.

A search warrant was executed on Feb. 15 at a residence in the first 100 block of Newdale Avenue. A 23-year-old woman was arrested and stolen property recovered. The woman remains in custody and faces 69 break-and-enter and theft-related offences.

In a release on Tuesday, police provided a list of the locations affected by the break-ins:

the first 100 block of Dalhousie Drive

the first 100 block of Allendale Drive

the first 100 block of Briarcliff Bay South

the first 100 block of Briarlynn Road

the 100 block of Briarlynn Road

the 200 block of Dalhousie Drive

the 1700 block of Pembina Highway

the 3000 block of Pembina Highway

the 100 block of Baylor Avenue

the 100 block of Craigmohr Drive

the first 100 block of Dedrick Bay

the 100 block of McKellar Drive

the first 100 block of Newdale Avenue