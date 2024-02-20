Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dozens of charges laid following investigation by Winnipeg police in multiple break-ins

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. . View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with over a dozen break and enters in Winnipeg, according to local police.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service began investigating the break-ins in October last year. Officials said the incidents occurred in the South Pembina area, resulting in the theft of over $15,000 worth of property.

The incidents, police said, resulted in residential garages and vehicles being broken into. Eight vehicles were stolen and recovered from the properties. Tools, cash and clothing were also stolen. Police added that two attempted thefts of vehicles resulted in defeated ignitions.

An apartment complex on Dalhousie Drive with more than 100 tenant mailboxes was also broken into on nine separate occasions, police said. The incident also resulted in the theft of mail containing credit cards and cheques. The cards were then used to make various purchases, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Repairs of the mailboxes cost approximately $80,000, noted officials.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A search warrant was executed on Feb. 15 at a residence in the first 100 block of Newdale Avenue. A 23-year-old woman was arrested and stolen property recovered. The woman remains in custody and faces 69 break-and-enter and theft-related offences.

In a release on Tuesday, police provided a list of the locations affected by the break-ins:

  • the first 100 block of Dalhousie Drive
  • the first 100 block of Allendale Drive
  • the first 100 block of Briarcliff Bay South
  • the first 100 block of Briarlynn Road
  • the 100 block of Briarlynn Road
  • the 200 block of Dalhousie Drive
  • the 1700 block of Pembina Highway
  • the 3000 block of Pembina Highway
  • the 100 block of Baylor Avenue
  • the 100 block of Craigmohr Drive
  • the first 100 block of Dedrick Bay
  • the 100 block of McKellar Drive
  • the first 100 block of Newdale Avenue
Click to play video: 'Trio of Winnipeg homicide suspects handed second-degree murder charges'
Trio of Winnipeg homicide suspects handed second-degree murder charges
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices