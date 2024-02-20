Snowmobiler thrown 30 feet after crash on Cordova Lake east of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A snowmobiler was airlifted to hospital following a crash on a lake east of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3 p.m., a crash was reported on Cordova Lake in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, about 65 kilometres east of Peterborough. Police were told a snowmobiler had struck a pressure crack on the ice, throwing the driver approximately 30 feet in the air.

OPP say the snowmobiler was wearing a helmet and was conscious but was complaining of chest pains.

An Ornge air ambulance was called and took the driver to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, OPP said Tuesday.

OPP are reminding snowmobilers that “no ice is safe ice.”

“With the fluctuations in temperature we have experienced this season, pressure cracks as well as open water should be expected,” OPP stated. “Ensure you are travelling at speeds that will allow you to see upcoming hazards and allow you to avoid them. Enjoy your winter activities but do so safely.