Snowmobile crash kills one, seriously injures another in Renfrew, Ont.

A 29-year-old has died and a 33-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after a snowmobile crash in Renfrew, Ont., Saturday afternoon.

OPP in Renfrew say police officers and EMS officials responded to reports of the crash around 4 p.m. on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail in the Township of McNab-Braeside.

The 29-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the other driver was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

OPP’s technical collision team are now investigating the incident alongside Renfrew police to determine the cause of the crash.

The OFSC trail where the incident occurred remains closed for the time being.