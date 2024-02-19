Manitoba RCMP investigate incident involving dead person on the highway

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP confirmed on Monday their presence at the scene of Highway 1 in the morning, where a dead person was involved.

Police did not confirm anything further about what led them to the location, what the incident was, if the person was dead when they arrived, or if they died on the scene.

1:49 Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate suspicious Carman-area deaths

Several RCMP vehicles could be seen on a stretch of the highway between highways 13 and 248.

The incident caused the Trans-Canada Highway to close during the morning, but it has since re-opened.

Police say they will not be releasing any more details about the incident at this time but do expect to have more details on Tuesday.