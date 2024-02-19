Vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians, home in Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two pedestrians have been injured after a Jeep drove into the stairs of the front of a home on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened just before 5 p.m. near Albion Road and Byng Avenue.

A Jeep, which was changing lanes when it lost control, had struck two pedestrians and one was dragged and trapped under the vehicle, police said.

The pedestrian trapped underneath was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition while the other pedestrian was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver and a passenger in the Jeep were also taken to hospital, investigators said.

Police also said the vehicle had also crash into a home. Images from the scene show a vehicle mounted the stairs to the front porch of a home.

