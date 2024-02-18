Recipe: Salmon with lemon caper sauce

Salmon with lemon caper sauce
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 4 skin-on salmon fillets (4 oz each)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tbsp capers, drained
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1/4 cup chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Instructions:
- Season both sides of the salmon fillets with salt and pepper.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Place salmon fillets in the skillet, skin-side down, and cook for 3-4 minutes until the skin is crispy.
- Flip the salmon and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Remove from the skillet and set aside.
- In the same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Stir in capers, lemon juice, lemon zest, and chicken or vegetable broth. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly.
- Return the salmon fillets to the skillet, spooning the lemon caper sauce over them. Cook for an additional minute to heat through.
- Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired. Serve hot.
Green Beans Almondine
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup slivered almonds
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Lemon wedges for serving (optional)
Instructions:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook for 3-4 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain and plunge into ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain again and set aside.
- In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add slivered almonds and cook, stirring frequently, until almonds are lightly toasted and fragrant.
- Add the blanched green beans to the skillet with the toasted almonds. Toss to coat the green beans in the butter and almonds. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the green beans are heated through.
- Serve hot, with lemon wedges if desired.
