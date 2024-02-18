SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Entertainment

Recipe: Salmon with lemon caper sauce

By Staff Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 7:27 pm
2 min read
Chef Ben showcasing the Salmon with lemon caper sauce from the Julia Child’s Pop-Up Dinner with student Erika Dauphinée. View image in full screen
Chef Ben showcasing the Salmon with lemon caper sauce from the Julia Child’s Pop-Up Dinner with student Erika Dauphinée. Global News
Salmon with lemon caper sauce

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 skin-on salmon fillets (4 oz each)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp capers, drained
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup chicken or vegetable stock
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Season both sides of the salmon fillets with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  3. Place salmon fillets in the skillet, skin-side down, and cook for 3-4 minutes until the skin is crispy.
  4. Flip the salmon and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes, or until cooked to your liking. Remove from the skillet and set aside.
  5. In the same skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
  6. Stir in capers, lemon juice, lemon zest, and chicken or vegetable broth. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the sauce thickens slightly.
  7. Return the salmon fillets to the skillet, spooning the lemon caper sauce over them. Cook for an additional minute to heat through.
  8. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley if desired. Serve hot.
Green Beans Almondine

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed
  • 2 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup slivered almonds
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Lemon wedges for serving (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add green beans and cook for 3-4 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain and plunge into ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain again and set aside.
  2. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add slivered almonds and cook, stirring frequently, until almonds are lightly toasted and fragrant.
  3. Add the blanched green beans to the skillet with the toasted almonds. Toss to coat the green beans in the butter and almonds. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the green beans are heated through.
  5. Serve hot, with lemon wedges if desired.
