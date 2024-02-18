Menu

Crime

Baby’s death investigated as homicide on Wasagamack First Nation: Manitoba RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 4:18 pm
1 min read
A file photo of an RCMP badge. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP badge. File/Global News
Manitoba RCMP say the death of a baby on Wasagamack First Nation is being investigated as a homicide.

On Saturday at 9:15 a.m. police say they found a one-year-old boy dead when responding to a call about a child’s death.

Click to play video: 'Community members hold vigil to remember Manitoba family killed'
Community members hold vigil to remember Manitoba family killed
Consequently, a 26-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in custody.

RCMP say they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no risk to the community.

The investigation continues.

