City of Edmonton seeks public input on multi-storey development in Mill Woods

Edmontonians are being asked to provide feedback on the proposed construction of two 22-storey towers, part of a redevelopment project at Mill Woods Town Centre.

Residents can post comments and feedback on the city’s website until Feb. 25. A date for a public hearing on the matter has not yet been decided.

The city said names will not be displayed publicly and all comments go through an automated moderation process and may take up to two hours to appear on the website.

Edmonton-based developer Maclab Development Group purchased Mill Woods Town Centre in 2022 with plans to revitalize the shopping centre and eventually add infill housing.

The city said it has since received a request from the developer to rezone the area designated for the towers to allow an “increase in maximum height and setbacks between the buildings and the LRT station,” meaning the buildings would grow from 18 storeys to 22. The city said the setback would allow for “the building to be located further away from the street, the Mill Woods LRT Station and the Mill Woods Transit Centre and that “the ground level would have some limited commercial uses.”

The city said the proposed development falls in line with its City Plan which was approved in 2020 and outlined Mill Woods as a “major node.”

“Major Nodes are large-scale urban centers that are anchored by public institutions with excellent transit access, and support higher density development and a wide mixture of land uses. The typical massing/form is anticipated to be high-rise and mid-rise buildings,” reads the city’s website.

“The first phase is going to be two 22-storey towers with a six-storey podium connecting the two towers that would accommodate up to 550 residential units,” said Bill Blais with Maclab Development Group.

Blais said the fact that the development will be on the new LRT extension was an attractive development feature.

“It will give people another option to get around the city,” Blais continued. “There’s also a great transit center and great road access so there are a lot of options for people and a great investment opportunity.”