Stuck off-roader rescued by COSAR

Send this page to someone via email

For a third consecutive night, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out on Thursday to rescue someone in the backcountry.

The latest rescue happened in the hills above West Kelowna, when a four-wheel drive vehicle got stuck on a snowy and unplowed forestry service road.

According to COSAR, the lone driver was out of cell tower range, but used the phone’s SOS feature to connect to an emergency response call centre via satellite.

1:57 Hiker’s death prompts safety message from COSAR

Search and rescue said since the pin-pointed location was well known, along with an excellent degree of accuracy and no reported injuries, a limited response team was sent.

Story continues below advertisement

COSAR sent one member in a custom off-road vehicle, who was able to assist the driver, and then escort the formerly stuck vehicle back to pavement.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Current backroad snow conditions are very variable,” said search and rescue, “with lower sections extremely icy, and upper elevation sections providing minimal traction in sugary-type snow.”

COSAR noted the rescue occurred during regular training, and was live-tracked while attendees studied mapping software.

2:11 Avalanche safety and training in the Okanagan

On Tuesday night, search and rescue was called out to successfully help locate a missing snowmobiler in the Greystokes area.

Then, on Wednesday night, they received a call from police to help find an amateur geologist in the Chute Lake area. That person was found by police just as COSAR was en route to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s callout was COSAR’s 17th of 2024.

For more information about Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, including how to volunteer, visit its website.