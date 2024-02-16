Menu

Crime

Suspect in Pinaymootang homicide believed to be in Winnipeg as arrest warrant issued

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 9:13 pm
1 min read
An arrest warrant has been issued for Dredynn Kenneth Ducharme, who has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide on Pinaymootang First Nation.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Dredynn Kenneth Ducharme, who has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide on Pinaymootang First Nation. Manitoba RCMP
A suspect in a homicide on a Manitoba First Nation earlier this week is believed to be in Winnipeg and is considered armed and dangerous.

On Monday night, a 23-year-old man was shot outside a home in Pinaymootang First Nation and later pronounced dead.

RCMP are now looking for 18-year-old Dredynn Kenneth Ducharme of Grand Rapids, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to not approach him and to call them immediately.

Ducharme is described as six feet and 140 pounds with longer black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say the photo seen in this story is dated, and Ducharme now has longer hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gypsumville RCMP at 204-659-2682, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

