A school bus driver is facing charges after her vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian on the Mountain Friday morning, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the incident happened around 8:3o a.m. at the intersection of Rice Avenue and Mohawk Road West.

The 34-year-old victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is facing a careless driving charge.