Traffic

Pedestrian hit and killed in downtown Vancouver Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 12:37 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police and B.C. Emergency Health Services on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in downtown Vancouver Friday morning. View image in full screen
Vancouver police and B.C. Emergency Health Services on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in downtown Vancouver Friday morning. Global News
A pedestrian died early Friday morning after being hit by a car in downtown Vancouver.

Police said the pedestrian stepped into the road at Howe Street near Drake Street around 5:50 a.m. and a driver travelling south on Howe did not see and struck them.

The person died at the scene, police confirmed.

The deceased’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The driver remained at the scene, police said, and early indications appeared that the driver was entering the intersection on a green light when the incident happened.

Vancouver police investigating after taxi stolen and involved in several accidents
Witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam video, are asked to call 604-717-3012.

More on BC
