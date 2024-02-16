Pedestrian hit and killed in downtown Vancouver Friday

A pedestrian died early Friday morning after being hit by a car in downtown Vancouver.
Police said the pedestrian stepped into the road at Howe Street near Drake Street around 5:50 a.m. and a driver travelling south on Howe did not see and struck them.
The person died at the scene, police confirmed.
The deceased’s identity has not been revealed at this time.
The driver remained at the scene, police said, and early indications appeared that the driver was entering the intersection on a green light when the incident happened.
Witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam video, are asked to call 604-717-3012.
