Next of kin sought for unidentified man found dead in Calgary

Calgary police are looking for the friends and family of a man who was found dead last year, and investigators have released a composite sketch to help with the inquiry.

According to police, the unidentified man was found dead in the doorway of an abandoned building in the 1300 block of Centre Street S.E. in December 2023.

“Following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was deemed non-criminal. Despite numerous attempts to identify the man by the medical examiner’s office and police, his identity remains unknown and his next of kin remain outstanding,” Calgary police said in a statement Friday.

“By releasing this sketch, we hope someone will be able to provide us his name, so we can bring answers to his family who are out there not knowing what happened to him.”

View image in full screen In hopes of locating next of kin, investigators are releasing a composite sketch of a man who was found dead in 2023 and has not been identified. The City of Calgary Newsroom

He is described as a man with a slim build 120 pounds in his 30s or 40s, around five feet seven inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was located wearing high-top black Vans with white lines on them, black Puma sweatpants, a Barrel N’ Brew white shirt, a Tri-Mountain blue fleece jacket, a Tommy Hilfiger brown puffy jacket and an Athletic Works blue and black jacket.

The sketches police have released show images of tattoos and a portrait of his face. His various tattoos are a “1965,” a crown, “CJW” and “BEAVER” on the left hand above the thumb and index finger, a moth on his right hand, and a rose in a cornucopia on his right inside forearm.

Anyone with information can call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 and reference case CA23555032/5552. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.