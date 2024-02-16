What’s open and closed on Family Day in Guelph

See more sharing options

The first long weekend of 2024 is here.

The Family Day holiday is on Monday and here is a list of what is open and closed in Guelph.

All Beer Store locations will be closed on Monday.

All LCBO stores will be closed but select convenience outlets might be open with regular business hours.

University of Guelph’s business operations will be reduced on Monday.

The Arboretum grounds are open, but the buildings are closed. The McLaughlin Library and the Smith Lane Animal Hospital will also be closed.

All Grocery stores, banks and Guelph City Hall will be closed.

Most drug stores will be open on Monday.

There will be mail delivery on Family Day.

The West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreation Centre will be open as well as Sleeman Centre for the Guelph Storm game that afternoon.

All Guelph Transit routes except for Route 99 will operate as an on-demand service. GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.