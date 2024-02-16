Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

What’s open and closed on Family Day in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 16, 2024 11:29 am
1 min read
A closed sign in a store in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A closed sign in a store in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first long weekend of 2024 is here.

The Family Day holiday is on Monday and here is a list of what is open and closed in Guelph.

All Beer Store locations will be closed on Monday.

All LCBO stores will be closed but select convenience outlets might be open with regular business hours.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

University of Guelph’s business operations will be reduced on Monday.

The Arboretum grounds are open, but the buildings are closed. The McLaughlin Library and the Smith Lane Animal Hospital will also be closed.

All Grocery stores, banks and Guelph City Hall will be closed.

Trending Now

Most drug stores will be open on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be mail delivery on Family Day.

The West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreation Centre will be open as well as Sleeman Centre for the Guelph Storm game that afternoon.

All Guelph Transit routes except for Route 99 will operate as an on-demand service. GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices